DUBLIN — The city council has adopted and approved a land-use plan for East Dublin’s largest remaining undeveloped parcel.
On Feb. 15, the project developer, SCS, presented a plan that was ratified in a 3-1 vote, with Mayor Melissa Hernandez opposing and Councilmember Sherry Hu recusing herself due to the project’s proximity to her residence.
The preferred plan is the result of a community outreach process led by ELS Architecture & Urban Design and Urban Field, who were commissioned by the city last spring to create a plan that reflected community needs.
ELS and city staff presented a mix of residential, commercial and retail uses for the 76.9 acres of vacant land north of I-580 between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street. The envisioned plan specifies a maximum of 550 market-rate housing units and a dedicated 2.5-acre affordable housing site suitable for 70–200 units, as well as a shophouse concept on Finnian Way, a town square concept at the intersection of Finnian Way and Diablo View Drive, and a pedestrian-focused entertainment district south of Dublin Boulevard.
Hernandez criticized the plan’s small amount of retail space.
“I still feel, in my opinion, they could still bring in more retail and they’ve decided not to do that,” she said.
Christine Firstenberg, commercial development strategist on the project, explained why the plan deliberately limited retail allocations.
“The market in Dublin today is strong, but retail, in the future ... will be much, much more limited,” she said. “The worst thing, in my opinion, would be to put a plan together with expectations of large amounts of retail that could never then get leased, and the city ends up with vacant spaces for years and years.”
In contrast to the retail space topic, the entire council supported the idea of shophouses along Finnian Way, which are owner-occupied units that have a small 400 to 600 square foot retail space at street level.
“This is an opportunity to have the type of boutique retail that we’ve had a lot of requests for that we just haven’t had a place for here in Dublin,” said Vice Mayor Jean Josey.
During public comment, residents Tom Evans and Shirley Lewandowski reiterated concerns about housing densification and school overcrowding, which were in line with what Ryan Call, ELS Director of Urban Design, recalled of the community feedback received throughout the project.
“There are many, many big hearts in the City of Dublin for the need of affordable housing,” he said. “There is substantial concern about the school district’s ability to absorb growth.”
Councilmember Michael McCorriston tried to address the continuing calls to slow housing construction in Dublin by referring to those residents who support the SCS plan.
“This is not my vision,” he said. “This is not the council’s vision. This is the community’s vision. This is a project that is in concept that has included a lot of people.”
Councilmember Shawn Kumagai also emphasized the community aspect.
“We set out to give the community a voice,” he said. “Just because you disagree, doesn’t mean you didn’t have a voice in the process.”
Both council and staff made clear that the adopted plan is only a land-use plan, and that the property is still in the early stages of development. The next step will be for SCS to create and submit a developer plan for review.
Plans for the area have been rejected three times over the years. The latest, the At Dublin project, was rejected in August 2020, because the council and the property owner could not come to a consensus regarding the project’s amount of retail, housing and open space for recreation.