Interested in running for Dublin City Council?
The next scheduled general municipal election will be held Nov. 8, 2022, to fill the mayor and two city councilmember positions. The nomination period for the 2022 election will be open Monday, July 18 through Friday, Aug.12, 2022. The City of Dublin will be holding an in-person informational pre-candidate meeting on Wednesday, June 15, at 6 p.m., in the Regional Meeting Room at Dublin Civic Center (100 Civic Plaza, Dublin) and a virtual meeting at 7:30 p.m. that evening via Zoom.
Register for the Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3HdNCGO.
Anyone who is 18 years of age and older, who is also a resident and registered voter in Dublin, may run for a seat on the council. For more information, visit dublin.ca.gov/elections.