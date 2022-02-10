DUBLIN — The city council unanimously approved at its Feb. 1 meeting a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) implementation plan that was submitted by the city’s community task force.
Established in September 2020, the task force was charged by the city council with gathering community input on ways the city might improve or enhance its policies and practices in the areas of policing and DEI.
“The impetus for this entire task force was around the response to Black Lives Matter and the subsequent conversation nationally about police reform,” explained Councilmember Shawn Kumagai.
To that end, in August 2021, the task force submitted to the city council 43 recommendations on how to improve DEI within the city. The council subsequently asked for further evaluation of those recommendations, specifically around the policy, personnel and cost implications. That request resulted in the implementation plan presented last week.
The plan listed 23 recommendations, most of which can be achieved with “existing staff and resources,” according to the staff report. But it also included several items requiring additional funding, for example, a Dublin Police Services (DPS) mental health unit, estimated at $667,787 annually, and a new DPS crime analyst position, estimated at $150,000 annually.
“These are not all cheap items,” said Vice Mayor Jean Josey. “We are adding staff in the police services and adding budgetary items to get these things done. People say look at your budget to see your values, so we’re not just making recommendations to add some things to our website. We’re putting real teeth behind some of these things.”
Other recommendations included police DEI training, increased police transparency, quarterly town-hall style community meetings hosted by the city, and a new community liaison role in the city manager’s office.
The council deliberated on how, after the plan’s approval, to gauge the success of its execution, while also keeping the city and community involved in the DEI discussion.
Josey suggested that a second task force be created after one year to evaluate the success of the plan’s recommendations. This second task force would ideally include some members from the original team.
Councilmember Michael McCorriston supported the idea of trying out the plan’s recommendations and course-correcting as new information arrives.
“I think there are ongoing issues that need to be discussed,” he said. “We know our world’s changing. We know we need insight so we can keep up.”
The timeframes for the recommended tasks vary from near-immediate to upwards of a year. The final approved recommendations will be managed by the incoming human resources director in the city manager’s office.