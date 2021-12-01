DUBLIN — Starting next year, the City of Dublin will launch a local education, outreach and enforcement program to meet the state’s 2025 organic reduction and recycling mandates.
During a presentation to the council at its regular Nov. 16 meeting, City of Dublin Environmental Technician Michelle Sung, reviewed requirements for opting into the Alameda County Waste Management Authority Organics Reduction and Recycling Ordinance (ORRO) program, and amendments to Municipal Code 5.32 for solid waste management.
“Opting into the ORRO will fulfill the city’s SB 1383 requirement to adopt an enforceable mechanism by Jan. 1, 2022 and will demonstrate (overall) compliance with SB 1383,” said Sung.
California Law Calls for Significant Improvements
As mandated by state law, SB 1383’s goals include achieving a 75% reduction in the level of statewide disposal of organic waste from 2014 levels, and the assurance that not less than 20% of currently disposed edible food is redirected from landfills to food recovery organizations, such as homeless programs and food pantries.
ORRO’s requirements will include: the continued implementation of recycling compost service and sorting requirements for all residential and business customers via color-coded cans; and ongoing recordkeeping and reporting of food recovery to local organizations.
“This is going to impact all our residents and a lot of our businesses, too,” said Councilmember Michael McCorriston. “My question is from a financial perspective (for the city) … what would be expected?”
Sung replied that while numbers were still being discussed and negotiated, one-time implementation costs for the city are estimated to range from $135,000 to $200,000, with ongoing annual costs estimated to increase from $400,000 to $1.1 million.
“A significant portion of these costs will be picked up by the commercial and residential ratepayers of solid waste services in Dublin,” said Sung. “The Alameda County Waste Reduction and Recycling Initiative (Measure D) funds will help offset the impact to the General Fund, with compost included in the rates for residents.”
Councilmember Jean Josey asked what the practical impact to residents might be.
“We already have green, recycle and garbage bins,” said Josey. “The expectation is that now that it is required to have (a) compost can … and it is found that (if) people aren’t doing it, is there an enforcement mechanism? What would that look like?”
Sung said there would be enforcement, but that it would not begin until 2024.
“Until then, it will be about education, until enforcement is required,” said Sung. “Then, yes, there will be administrative citations. It would go: education, warning and fine.”
Mayor Melissa Hernandez added that it should be made clear that the council was voting on whether to join the ORRO program, or create their own mandates, but that compliance with the SB 1383 requirements was not an option.
“I want the public to understand that we are opting into an education, outreach and enforcement program,” said Hernandez. “SB 1383 requires us to put a mechanism in place. We can create our own or go with what is there. This is something that is done at the state level … but honestly it is something we should already be doing.”
The council unanimously agreed to the program; updates will be brought back to the council when available.
For more information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov.