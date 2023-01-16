The Dublin High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Ygnacio Valley Wolves 58-48 on Jan. 6. The Gaels wrapped up their preseason with an 11-6 record.
The Wolves came into this matchup with an 11-1 record, their fastest start in school history.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The Dublin High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Ygnacio Valley Wolves 58-48 on Jan. 6. The Gaels wrapped up their preseason with an 11-6 record.
The Wolves came into this matchup with an 11-1 record, their fastest start in school history.
Dublin dominated the first half as they led 27-16 at halftime. The Gaels continued their run into the third quarter as they scored 20 total points as a team.Going into the fourth quarter, the Gaels led 47-35.
The Wolves cut the Dublin lead to four with 3:17 in the fourth quarter, but the Gaels pulled away late.
Senior forward Courtney Anderson Jr. led the Gaels with 18 points. Senior forward Mehki Thomas recorded 16 points and senior point guard Donovan Cooks had 12 points and four assists.
The Gaels will face Monte Vista High School on Jan. 13 for their first home league game of the season.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Dublin Gales Varsity Girls Soccer Team hosted the Amador Valley High School Dons on Thursday, Jan. 5. Amador won 4-0. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)