DUBLIN — Refugees airlifted from Afghanistan during the summer are slowly making their way into American communities, including Alameda County, where four families now call Dublin home.
Two local organizations — Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) East Bay in Berkeley; as well as International Rescue Committee (IRC) Northern California in Oakland — are working with the federal government to place refugees in Bay Area cities. Refugees so far are choosing to live in communities with established family or friends, including Concord and Fremont, which has one of the largest populations of Afghans in the world.
According to the rescue organizations, no refugees have come to live permanently in the Tri-Valley cities of Pleasanton and Livermore. However, local community members have stepped up to help them throughout the county, offering assistance with grocery and clothes shopping, registering children in school, explaining public transportation, tutoring some in English and math, and driving families to medical appointments and other needs.
“They need not only the ride, but they need reassurance, to know they are not alone,” said Judy Kammeraad, a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore, where eight members have volunteered to help JFCS caseworkers. “Imagine having the huge changes they are already going through. It’s a scary thing for them. We try to help them just feel more safe, more comfortable, more welcome and able to deal with the uncertainties of life.”
Throughout the region, members of mosques and other organizations are collecting money, furniture and other items to help the new residents.
“We have two families of five each that are living in Hayward,” Kammeraad said. “We’ve been helping in a variety of ways — taking them to doctor appointments, helping one family get a couch into its apartment, helping them find their way around.”
Of the 174,000 people airlifted from Afghanistan before the United States military withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan in August, about 53,000 Afghans were among them. Many came to the United States under special immigrant visas that also applied to their families, while others hurried to safety were among those who might face repercussions from the Taliban because they aided the U.S. during the war.
Airlift planes flew refugees to various U.S. military bases for processing, to become acclimated to their new lives and to determine where they will live. Organizations across the nation that assist refugees from around the world year-round are working to settle them.
Holly Taines White, senior director of development and community engagement for JFCS East Bay, said her organization has helped to resettle about 140 Afghans in Alameda and Contra Costa counties since August and is expecting about 60 to 70 more. The 140 people are more than the agency assists during a normal year.
“Fremont has a really big population of Afghans and so does Concord,” White said. “We’ve been really plugged into this community for a long time. Most people are coming because of a connection.”
JFCS has about a half-dozen case managers who work with refugees to find immediate necessities, notably housing and furnishings, health insurance, medical care and mental health care. They help parents enroll children in school, fill out paperwork for state and federal benefits, and sign them up for English classes.
Heather Hansen, interim executive director for the IRC’s Northern California region, said the IRC has 26 offices across the United States that are helping find homes for Afghan refugees. Once the government clears refugees to leave bases, they are assigned to an office, often because they have family or friends in a particular city, or because the city can best support them.
Since the airlift, the IRC’s Oakland office has assisted 212 people, including 14 from the four families now residing in Dublin, Hansen said. The organizations did not identify the families to preserve their privacy.
The IRC expects another 50 people to come through its agency into Alameda County by the end of the year. The IRC’s branches in Oakland, San Jose, Turlock and Sacramento are expecting another 1,730 people through mid-2022, Hansen said.
Both organizations have lengthy histories of assisting refugees and immigrants. White said JFCS began bringing Jews to the United States in the late 19th century, before and after the Holocaust, and during the 1970s from the Soviet Union.
Although many refugee organizations ended their work, JFCS moved on to help other refugee populations, including Cambodians, Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians and people from various African countries. Afghans have moved to the front at the moment, but JFCS recently helped a Burmese family arrive from Myanmar.
“A core value of this agency is ‘welcoming the stranger,’” she said.
Both organizations accept financial donations and gift cards — they don’t accept clothing. Each has links to make donations on their websites, or they’ve created Amazon wish lists.
Each organization also is looking to hire more case workers and volunteers to assist with churches, mosques and other institutions.
Members of the Muslim Community Center (MCC) in Pleasanton are “very eager to be a part of welcoming the refugees into the area,” said charity coordinator Minah Abdullah.
“MCC has always had a philosophy of charity and helping those in need,” Abdullah said. “(The recipients) are very, very grateful.”
Until the new arrivals find permanent places to live, many stay in temporary locations, including motels and AirBnBs throughout the region, Abdullah said.
“They are jumping from Oakland to Livermore to Concord to San Ramon to Fremont until the refugee organizations can find someone willing to rent to them,” Abdullah said. “Not many people want to rent to someone who doesn’t have a job, no rental history and may or may not speak English.”
Supporting both IRC and JFCS, MCC members deliver hot meals for the first couple of days after refugees arrive. They have partnered with the San Ramon Islamic Center to provide groceries every other week to 50 families. Members also have set up about 18 apartments, including four in Oakland, Concord and Fairfax.
This month, MCC will hold a private “thrift store” event where 35 to 40 families will come to obtain free clothing, blankets, space heaters and other donated items. MCC also has established a rental assistance program and car donation program, so that people can provide a family with a vehicle that they no longer need.
Kammeraad said eight members of First Presbyterian Church in Livermore have helped refugees for years, and recently took two Afghan families in Hayward under their wing.
“We put our feet on the ground,” she said. “We go and visit people. We use our hands. We use our voices. We use our hearts to help people.”
Calling themselves “welcome groups,” the volunteers have driven families to the doctor, delivered furniture and shown up as friends.
“I think they must feel like strangers in a strange land,” Kammeraad said. “They had to leave so much behind. It’s got to be a very hard thing.”
About half of the church volunteers are retired with flexibility to help out during weekdays.
“We are face-to-face and we love that,” Kammeraad said. “You get a wonderful sense of some goodness and humanity when we do these things. These folks have been through so much, but we see how resilient and how determined and how hardworking they are.”
Recently, an Afghan child fell down on a playground and broke a tooth. A caseworker contacted the volunteer group, which found a dentist that took the family’s insurance, picked up the mother and child and took them to their appointment.
“These are things that are a little chaotic,” Kammeraad said. “We do them because we know how much it means to a family to take care of their children. They are no different than any family that we know.”
To make donations, for JFCS, visit https://bit.ly/JFCSwishlist; for IRC: https://bit.ly/3kIRCdonations.