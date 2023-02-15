DUBLIN — The city council considered using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to bootstrap adult day services programs at its Feb. 7 meeting. Such programs provide alternatives to nursing-home care for adults who remain relatively independent.
“The programs are designed to help adults and seniors stay mentally and physically active while reducing their isolation and improving their overall health, both mentally and physically,” according to the staff report.
Getting such a program off the ground, however, can amount to a complex, protracted process. Licensing and certification regulations, along with requirements for specialized and technical staff, can extend the application process up to two years, continued the report.
The Tri-Valley currently offers no such programs, and city staff looked to Oakland, Pleasant Hill and Milpitas for inspiration.
Signed into law in 2021, ARPA provided federal funds to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a U.S. Treasury allocation document, Dublin received $7.1 million in funds through the relief effort.
After a slew of business and community recovery programs, the city now has $2.5 million remaining in ARPA funds.
Guy Houston, senior manager at the Mission Hope Day Program in Dublin, asked that the council consider using the funds in areas other than adult day services, arguing that new programs, such as adult day services, would create financial burdens for the city after they exhausted the funding.
“One-time money should go to one-time expenses,” said Houston.
Mission Hope, which provides services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, requires wheelchair-capable vans, and Houston asked that the city instead redirect ARPA funds to that purpose. New vans cost around $75,000 each, he said.
“Over time, we buy used vans, and we cobble a fleet together,” he continued. “Any help would be much appreciated from any resources. We see these one-time funds there and it seems like a good spot for it to have a one-time need.”
When Mayor Melissa Hernandez suggested that Mission Hope consider the Paratransit transit service to supplement their fleet, Houston dismissed the option.
“It’s a dismal failure,” said Houston. “They’re not reliable and, especially since COVID, they have the same troubles as anybody else trying to get drivers … Sometimes (clients) can wait three or four hours for the Paratransit to show up.”
The council, however, continued to favor using the funds for adult day services.
Councilmember Jean Josey clarified that in either case, the ARPA funds would not go toward ongoing operating costs.
“When we were talking about the ARPA funding, it was to establish startup costs because sometimes, when you’re starting something new, you can find other funding for ongoing costs, but the initial ramp up is more expensive than subsequent years might be,” she said.
Councilmember Sherry Hu asked staff for more data on area demand.
“I think we need (a) needs assessment in order to understand, do we need this right now,” said Hu. “I know that — we have a feeling — we kind of know our city’s aging; we have a feeling we need more senior services, but we want to have a number in place in order to know how much we need, how urgent we need.”
Although the council took no actions on the topic at last week’s meeting, it did arrive at a consensus that starting an adult day services program would require considerable funding.
This is really expensive for us to do it on our own,” said Hernandez, adding that an alliance between Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore, or assistance from Alameda County, would be required for such a project to launch.
The city will continue to reach out to for-profit companies in the space about expanding into the Tri-Valley.