A potential municipal code change may soon require developers to construct new buildings as electric-only — without natural gas infrastructure — to help the city reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
That, and other climate-action code changes were discussed at the Sept. 6 Dublin City Council meeting, including a measure to require electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at new commercial and multifamily dwellings, along with a measure that would reduce the amount of GHG emissions associated with building materials.
The council, in a meeting threatened by heatwave-induced rolling blackouts, remained mindful of the already-strained power grid in their attempt to lower the city’s GHGs through further electrical demands.
“If we look at where and how we’re getting our power right now, we’ve got a serious gap between what we can generate and what we have to go out on the market and get,” said Councilmember Michael McCorriston.
But Ryan Gardner, Rincon Consultants climate-action program manager, one of the presenters at the meeting, explained that although it seems counterintuitive to add demand to the grid, electric technologies such as heat pumps and induction stoves surpass their gas counterparts in efficiency.
Additionally, Shannan Young, Dublin Environmental & Sustainability Manager, also in attendance, stressed that the city’s emissions goals depend on a shift away from natural gas.
Natural gas rates, continued Gardner, will increase faster than electric as gas usage declines and utilities attempt to recover fixed infrastructure costs.
On top of grid strain, however, the city’s affordable housing goals also presented reasons to take pause with all-electric adoption.
All-electric construction, in most cases, saves developers money by removing the need to run gas lines, requiring fewer appliances, and sidestepping certain inspections and utility signoffs.
“These cost savings are estimated to range from approximately $3,000 to $8,000 in (Dublin),” read the staff report. “All electric homes typically experience lifecycle savings of $130 to $540 per year.”
Very large housing projects, however, currently lack practical electric alternatives to certain gas-powered features, such as centralized boiler systems, said Dublin Chief Building Official Gregory Shreeve. An all-electric code, therefore, could render an affordable housing project financially infeasible.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez also raised concerns about the city’s ability to attract new restaurants, should gas stoves become unavailable.
With that in mind, Shreeve said the new building code could include exceptions for commercial kitchens and, at the city’s discretion, large housing projects.
But Young emphasized the responsiveness and power of electric-induction stoves available today.
“If we’re talking about electric, I just want people to know that there are options besides the old-school electric coil burners,” she said.
The proposed EV code, Measure SM-1, would require all new commercial and multifamily housing projects to make 25% of parking spaces “EV-ready” and install Level 2 EV chargers in 3% of stalls.
Measure MM-2, centered around building-material emissions, proposed low-carbon concrete that the city would pilot in future capital improvement projects, such as the Wallis Ranch Community Park, the Iron Horse Nature Park and Open Space, and the Dublin Boulevard Extension.
The proposals belong to a list of 22 measures outlined in the city’s latest climate action plan, adopted in 2020, that aims to reduce the city’s GHG emissions 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.
Dublin set East Bay Community Energy’s Renewable 100 plan as its default plan for residential customers in January 2021 and for non-residential customers this April. The plan procures, through renewable energy credits, carbon-free wind and solar energy for its customers.
City staff will continue to move the measures forward with public outreach and bring the codes back to city council for consideration later this year.