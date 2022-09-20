LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

A potential municipal code change may soon require developers to construct new buildings as electric-only — without natural gas infrastructure — to help the city reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

That, and other climate-action code changes were discussed at the Sept. 6 Dublin City Council meeting, including a measure to require electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at new commercial and multifamily dwellings, along with a measure that would reduce the amount of GHG emissions associated with building materials.