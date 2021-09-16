DUBLIN — The city council is considering waiving permit fees for the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) in the community.
At the Sept. 7 regular city council meeting, staff offered an informational report on ADU prototype plans and potential fee reduction and/or waiver structures. ADUs are also known as "granny units."
The presentation included eight “permit ready” ADU prototype plans. They included five designs for attached or detached ADUs and three plans for converting a garage to a living space. Prototype plans include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom ADUs that range in size from 180 to 973 square feet.
“I’m a big fan of ADUs in terms of creating some type of by-design affordability, and I'm also appreciative of the fact we are recommending doing some deed restriction for affordability in that sense,” said Vice Mayor Sean Kumagai. “I just want to make sure that people are also clear though that we kind of have to move in this direction because of state law.”
California law currently allows the waiving of a variety of fees for ADUs, which are implemented under local jurisdiction. Staff recommended that Dublin waive permit fees for ADUs less than 750 square feet, along with those larger than 750 square feet that are allocated as lower-income units. The idea is to incentivize homeowners to build affordable ADUs by implementing cost reductions and also to help the city meet their Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers.
The plan could save homeowners as much as $15,000 in soft costs. Soft costs include financing and interest rate costs, structural engineers, soils engineers and permitting and impact costs. Hard costs include demolition, site preparation, materials, labor and landscaping.
In January 2021, Pleasanton reduced its capital facility fee and transportation development fees by 75% for ADUs 750-1,000 square feet and by 50% for ADUs over 1,000 square feet. Livermore, San Ramon, and Danville have not implemented any impact fee reductions. With the exception of Danville, none of the Tri-Valley cities have yet reduced their permitting fees.
Dublin City Manager Linda Smith said staff is not advising council at present on impact fee waivers/reductions, as the city is still evaluating options. Impact fees are designed to offset the financial impact new development places on public facilities, including parks, libraries or schools. State law says impact fees for units 750 square feet and above are currently waived. There has been no decision on those below 750 square feet.
“We are going to be in the process of evaluating this and we have to ask ‘where do ADUs fall into this?’” said Smith. “Apartments are charged impact fees. What makes them different from ADUs?”
Council favored the recommendations to eliminate permit fees below 750 square feet and above 750 square feet for low-income residents. Staff will return to council at a later date for final approval.
For more information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov.