DUBLIN – The Independent recently conducted a review of the campaign contribution reports for Dublin’s city council candidates in 2022.
Assembly Bill 571, which went into effect in January 2021, limits campaign contributions to city and county candidates to $4,900 for individuals, small contributor committees and political parties – per election.
Dublin has three contenders for two seats. Voters will pick two.
Here are the results according to the most recent campaign disclosure forms filed in late September:
Kashef Qaadri, a former Dublin Planning Commissioner, received contributions ranging from $10 to $500 from a lengthy list of individuals, but did not receive any funding from companies, unions or political action committees.
Lynna Do, a former Dublin planning commissioner, was not required to file a financial disclosure form because she received less than $2,000 in donations.
Incumbent Vice Mayor Jean Josey received donations from individuals, fellow politicians and labor unions.
Josey received contributions from Sheet Metals International Association Local 104 ($500); International Association of Fire Fighters Local 555 ($500); Construction & General Laborers Union 306 PAC ($500); San Francisco Laborers Local 261 ($500); Laborers Pacific Southwest Regional Organizing Coalition PAC ($500); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 595 ($500); Laborers Local Union 270 PAC ($500); Laborer’s Local 67 PAC ($500); and the Laborer’s Local 185 PAC ($500).
Josey also received contributions from Shawn Kumagai for Dublin City Council 2022 committee ($294.46) and an individual contribution from Kumagai for $205.54. Kumagai is a candidate for Assembly District 20.
Haubert for Supervisor 2024 ($500) and Michelle Smith McDonald for Zone 7 ($500) contributed to Josey’s campaign.
Josey received individual donations from fellow City Councilmember Michael McCorriston ($250); and Dublin Unified School District Trustees Kristin Pelham ($250) and Megan Rouse ($100). The Megan Rouse for Dublin School Board 2014 committee added $400.
She also received funding from The Quarry Lane School ($500); and Dublin Toyota ($250).
Melissa Hernandez is seeking her second term as the city’s mayor. She is running unopposed.
Her donors include numerous individuals, labor organizations and fellow politicians. Contributors include Dublin Toyota ($500); Gray-Bowen-Scott, a transportation project consulting firm in Walnut Creek ($249); HNTB Holdings Ltd., Kansas City ($250); and Sheet Metal Workers Local 104. She received donations from local politicians, including Pleasanton City Councilmember Jack Balch ($500), Dublin City Councilmember Shawn Kumagai ($500), and Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci ($500).
She also received $100 from Alameda County Auditor-Controller/Clerk-Recorder Melissa Wilk and $500 from Pete Sandhu, owner of Five Rivers Aviation at Livermore Municipal Airport.