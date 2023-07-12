DUB-HU MAYORAL ANNOUNCEMENT.jpg

DUBLIN — Councilmember Dr. Sherry Hu has announced her bid for the mayoral seat in the 2024 general election.

Hu touted her leadership and emphasized her priorities and vision for the City of Dublin in a recent press release. Current Mayor Melissa Hernandez, whose second two-term run expires in 2024, is unable to run for re-election. State law prohibits mayors from serving more than two consecutive terms.