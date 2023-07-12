DUBLIN — Councilmember Dr. Sherry Hu has announced her bid for the mayoral seat in the 2024 general election.
Hu touted her leadership and emphasized her priorities and vision for the City of Dublin in a recent press release. Current Mayor Melissa Hernandez, whose second two-term run expires in 2024, is unable to run for re-election. State law prohibits mayors from serving more than two consecutive terms.
“Safety is number one,” Hu told a group of supporters at her campaign kickoff party in Dublin on July 8. “Our quality of life depends on a safe community in our homes, schools and local businesses. I advocate a proactive approach that utilizes advanced technology, the most modern police practices and zero tolerance for violent crime. A successful police and fire department shall be visible and accountable to the citizens. Expansion of community watch and school resource officers in our schools will make our children safe.”
“There are too many empty storefronts and vacant space in Dublin. I will make it a priority to bring jobs and prosperity to Dublin,” Hu continued. “Without a strong business community, Dublin will not have the resources to provide the best service to our residents. It is not good enough to say we want tech and clean jobs; leadership requires an action plan to make that happen. As an engineer in the tech industry and a small business owner, I understand first-hand how we ought to support businesses to continue growing and thriving.”
According to her website, Hu serves as an executive board member for East Bay Community Energy and a commissioner for Alameda County Library Advisory Commission; she also sits on the Dublin School Unified District Liaison Committee, East Bay Regional Park District Liaison Committee, Zone 7 Water Agency Liaison Committee and Liaison Committees for San Ramon and Pleasanton.
At her event, Hu explained her motivation for running for mayor. “I believe in giving back to the community,” said Hu. “In the past, I volunteered in their schools as a classroom parent at Kolb Elementary school and was vice president of the Fallon Middle School PTA. As a co-founder of Above Beyond Leadership Education (ABLE), recognized as the City of Dublin 2023 Organization of the Year, I have developed a leadership program for students and parents, generating resources for local schools and churches. I have the energy and ideas to effectively lead our community.”
“Dublin has had an impressive list of strong leaders in our city’s history,” said Hu. “I want to take the City of Dublin to the next level for our citizens. I enjoy a wide band of support in the community. I want to translate that energy into action.”