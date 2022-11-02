The Dublin High football team defeated Livermore High School 28-21 on Oct. 28 The Gaels handed the Cowboys their second loss of the season.
Both teams kept the game close, but the Gaels were able to pull away in the third quarter. The Cowboys couldn’t get their offense going in the fourth quarter and the Gaels pulled out the victory.
The Gaels captured a huge victory as they defeated one of the top teams in the East Bay Athletic League. They moved to 5-2 on the season and captured their first league win of the year.
The Cowboys dropped their second game in the last three weeks. The loss gives them a 7-2 record on the year.
Dublin will face Dougherty Valley High School in their final game of the regular season on Nov. 4 on the road. Livermore will face Granada High School on the road on Nov. 4.