Board members elected during the November 2022 election were sworn in during a ceremony held as part of the Dec.13, 2022, board meeting. Trustees Dan Cherrier and Kristin Speck will serve a four-year term from December 2022 to December 2026, while Trustee William Kuo will complete a two year term (the remainder of his late wife’s term). Recently elected (or appointed) board members include:
Dan Cherrier was originally elected at large by a citywide vote in 2016 and then elected to Area 5 in 2018 and again in 2022. Cherrier served three consecutive terms as board president during the 2020, 2021, and 2022 calendar years. Previously, he served on the John Green Elementary School Site Council; the DUSD Citizen Bond Oversight Committee, including two years as chair; and the District Optimization Committee. Cherrier and his wife Kathy have raised their daughter through 11 years in the DUSD system.
William Kuo was first appointed to the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees in May of 2021 to continue his late wife Catherine Kuo’s term. He was elected to serve a two-year term during the November 2022 elections. A resident of Dublin since 1999, he has two children in the DUSD system. After graduating from UC Berkeley with a BA in Molecular Cell Biology (1992).
Kristin Speck was appointed in 2022 to represent Area 2, after running unopposed for the seat. She and her family have lived in Dublin since 2005. She has two children who have been attending Dublin schools since 2013. Kristin has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech and has worked at Clorox in various science and engineering roles since 2001. Kristin has been a volunteer in the Dublin schools serving as chair of the Dublin Elementary school site council, coach of the Dublin Elementary school Math Olympiad team, co-chair of the annual Jaws-a-Thon fundraiser, and uniform chair of the Wells middle school band executive board. She has served on the 2017 and 2022 Boundary Committee and the 2020 Graduate Requirements Committee.