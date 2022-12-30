LOGO - Dublin Unified School District DUSD

Board members elected during the November 2022 election were sworn in during a ceremony held as part of the Dec.13, 2022, board meeting. Trustees Dan Cherrier and Kristin Speck will serve a four-year term from December 2022 to December 2026, while Trustee William Kuo will complete a two year term (the remainder of his late wife’s term). Recently elected (or appointed) board members include:

Dan Cherrier (Area 5)