The Dublin High School boys’ soccer team tied 1-1 with rival Dougherty Valley High School on Feb. 9. The Gaels finished the regular season with a 5-9-5 record.
Going into the match, the Dougherty Valley Wildcats were eligible to win the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) season title with a win over the Gaels.
The Wildcats jumped off to a good start. Junior Matas Drevinskas scored the Wildcats’ first goal of the game in the first half and gave Dougherty Valley a 1-0 lead going into intermission.
The Gaels scored late in the second half to tie the game and spoiled the Wildcats’ chances at an EBAL regular season title.