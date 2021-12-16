On Friday, Dec. 17, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., Dublin Police Services will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the City of Dublin.
Police will also have increased officers on patrol, on Saturday, Dec. 18, specifically looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. DUI patrols will be driving throughout the City of Dublin from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
DUI checkpoints and patrols are done in locations associated with a history of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers also checking drivers for proper licensing.
In 2018, 1,069 people were killed on California roads in crashes involving drivers who had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit (.08 or above). Thus far in 2021, Dublin Police Services has investigated 22 DUI-related crashes, resulting in one fatality and several people injured.
Dublin Police Services reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol consumption. Prescription or over-the-counter medications, which provide an “operating heavy machinery” warning on the label, can also cause drivers to become impaired. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
If you plan on drinking or are taking medications that can affect your ability to drive, please take these precautions to avoid a DUI:
Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking; a ride-share company; a cab; or public transportation – to get home.
Walking while impaired is also dangerous. Have someone who is sober walk you home or stay with you until a sober driver is available to pick you up.
Hosting a party? Offer non-alcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.
If you suspect that a driver is impaired, please call 9-1-1. A DUI charge is not cheap. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license and possible jail time.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.