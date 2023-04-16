The Dublin High School baseball team survived a gauntlet of East Bay Athletic League opponents last week, ending it with a 2-1 nine-inning victory over host Amador Valley on Friday.
The Gaels improved to 13-3 overall and 5-2 in the EBAL with Friday’s win. Earlier in the week, Dublin upset De La Salle 3-2 on April 11. The next day, Dublin stayed close to visiting Amador Valley for six innings before falling 7-1. Entering this week, De La Salle and Amador Valley had a combined EBAL record of 10-3 this season.