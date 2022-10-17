DUBLIN – Dublin High School English teacher Ramany Kaplan is one of two educators recently named 2022 Teacher of the Year by the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE).
The ACOE also recognized Christy Taylor, a kindergarten teacher at Cabrillo Elementary School in Fremont, during the 33rd Annual Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Castro Valley Center for the Arts in Castro Valley.
Kaplan and Taylor were among 18 teachers nominated for Teacher of the Year honors by the 16 public school districts in Alameda County. Their names will now be submitted to the California Department of Education for consideration as state Teachers of the Year.
Kaplan, a first-generation Cambodian America, is a thoughtful, empathetic, and dedicated educator, according to Dublin High School Principal Maureen Byrne.
“From teaching a course on ‘Deconstructing Race,’ to encouraging students to find their voice as writers for our student-run newspaper and spearheading our work with intervention to accelerate reading gains for struggling students, she is a true source of inspiration for our school community,” she said.
Kaplan, who is also the school’s Freshmen Mentoring Program advisor, has bachelor’s degrees in English education and sociolinguistics from San Francisco State University and in comparative and world literature from California State University (CSU), Long Beach. She earned master’s degrees in education from CSU, Fullerton, and in teaching from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.