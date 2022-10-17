Ramany Kaplan

DUBLIN – Dublin High School English teacher Ramany Kaplan is one of two educators recently named 2022 Teacher of the Year by the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE).

The ACOE also recognized Christy Taylor, a kindergarten teacher at Cabrillo Elementary School in Fremont, during the 33rd Annual Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Castro Valley Center for the Arts in Castro Valley.