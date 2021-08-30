The City of Dublin has established three drop-off locations for ballots cast in the California gubernatorial recall Election on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
All eligible voters should receive a mail-in ballot in the election, which seeks to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. The ballot asks if Newsom, a Democrat elected in 2018, should be replaced, and if so, by which of nearly four dozen candidates.
Ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off any time at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, or The Wave recreation and aquatic complex, 4201 Central Parkway. Staff from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters Office will also accept ballots dropped off from 3-4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, near the roundabout at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza.