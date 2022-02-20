After reports from community members, Dublin Police Services submitted the following advisory:
It has come to our attention that students from Dublin High School have begun playing the game of “Assassin.” This game is not sanctioned, supported, or approved by the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) or Dublin High School. Dublin Police Services, DUSD, and DHS administration are very concerned about the safety of our students and thus, collectively, are informing parents and students about the risk associated with these activities.
The game involves teams of seniors which are assigned “targets” whom they have to “assassinate” using toy Nerf-type guns that fire foam darts. Each participant pays to play, and after several rounds and several weeks of play, the winner is the last person standing. This activity is of significant concern because students have, in the past, engaged in risky behaviors for the sake of the game. Quite often, the thrill of the game can override a teen’s common sense.
Some examples of dangerous behavior in previous years include painting or disguising weapons to make them look more realistic; reaching for concealed weapons in public places; lying in wait behind bushes, trash cans, vehicles, or fences; accessing or hiding on the property of another, often late at night; waiting for a target while dressed in all black or camouflaged clothing; reckless driving to avoid being targeted; teens driving around “stalking” or “hunting” their targets; jumping out of moving vehicles to attack or flee from other participants; and conducting a “drive-by” shooting of a target in a parking lot or public street.
When viewed through a non-participant’s eyes, the behaviors look and have all the elements of an actual threatening or violent event unfolding. They often prompt multiple calls to police who respond to what they believe to be a violent incident in progress. Not only does this consume significant time and resources of emergency personnel, it also jeopardizes the safety of our community when actual threats cannot be responded to in a timely manner. Furthermore, in the eyes of a startled homeowner protecting his or her family or property, a violent response to a player is quite possible.
Parents and students need to be aware that this activity can look like a realistic violent crime. If a police officer or another person is injured during the response to that incident, the people involved, including the parents of the minor taking part, could be held liable.
In addition to possible legal and criminal consequences, students will face disciplinary action if any weapons, even imitation guns, are brought on school campuses or if evidence is discovered that the game is being played at school.
The safety of our students is always our top priority. We encourage you to speak with your child regarding the game and ask them to refrain from participating. We hope this information will help families stay informed.