DUBLIN – The city council completed its public transition from at-large elections to a by-district system on Aug. 16, with the selection of its final district map. The election sequencing for city councilmembers will begin in Nov. 2024.

The council ultimately selected Map 112, a publicly submitted map that uses north-south boundaries roughly at Village Parkway and Barnet Boulevard, and an east-west boundary approximately at Gleason Drive. They divide the city into four voting districts.