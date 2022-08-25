DUBLIN – The city council completed its public transition from at-large elections to a by-district system on Aug. 16, with the selection of its final district map. The election sequencing for city councilmembers will begin in Nov. 2024.
The council ultimately selected Map 112, a publicly submitted map that uses north-south boundaries roughly at Village Parkway and Barnet Boulevard, and an east-west boundary approximately at Gleason Drive. They divide the city into four voting districts.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez, just prior to the unanimous adoption, issued a request to those who will serve on the council in the future.
“I really want every councilmember that sits in this chair to look at the eye of the entire community and not just say that they want to do what’s best for their (district),” she said. “Because it’s the entire community, actually, that we’re looking at.”
Map 112 touted a population deviation of just 1.79% between districts. Achieving a small population differential between the districts was one of the criteria the council used in the map selection process, alongside geographical contiguity, minimized neighborhood divisions, easily identifiable boundaries and geographical compactness.
“I feel like five hearings (were) necessary so we finally can get to the point (that) we all feel comfortable with the map,” said Councilmember Sherry Hu.
District One, where Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Councilmember Michael McCorriston live, and District Three, where Hu lives, will hold their first elections in 2024, while districts Two and Four will hold theirs in 2026. Councilmember Shawn Kumagai currently lives in District Two, while no councilmembers live in District Four.
The office of the mayor will remain at-large in the by-district system.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Update
The council also received at the Aug. 16 meeting an update to the city’s draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, which serves as a long-term vision for bicycle and pedestrian projects in Dublin.
Intended to replace the city’s previous 2014 plan, the draft plan “results in a recommended biking and walking network and a prioritized list of projects to support biking and walking in Dublin,” according to the staff report.
“I think this is the way of the future,” said McCorriston. “This is something good for the environment, our families; it integrates into the downtown plan and the whole city.”
The plan outlines projects that would add to the city 12.8 miles of Class I paths, 19.9 miles of Class II paths, 12.4 miles of Class III paths and 9.2 miles of Class IV paths. While Class I bikeways provide exclusive rights of way for cyclists and pedestrians, away from roads, the other three classes follow existing streets with progressively greater degrees of separation between motor-vehicle and bicycle traffic.
Total costs of projects ranged from $102 million to $207 million, but staff explained that the plan remained, at this stage, at a very high level, on par with a general plan.
“This is more of an aspirational plan,” explained Josey. “This is more of what we want to do, not this is a sequence of things we are going to do in the next 5 to 10 years.”
And while the plan cited a 2015-2019 American Community survey that reported only 2% of Dubliners walk, cycle or motorcycle to work — versus 78% who drive — the council was quick to point out that the data failed to capture lifestyle changes brought about during pandemic lockdowns.
Hu commented that continued efforts to address climate change will likely also encourage human-powered transportation in the near future.
Staff will present the draft to both the planning commission and the parks and community services commission this fall. The plan will also go through environmental clearance and return to city council for adoption near the end of the year.