DUBLIN — As the 20th anniversary of one of the most impactful events in modern history approaches, agencies around the Tri-Valley are marking the event to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
The first responders who arrived on scene following the terrorist attacks continue to cope with the reminder of the day that saw two planes strike the World Trade Center, a third hit the Pentagon and a fourth headed to the U.S. Capitol crash in Pennsylvania after its heroic passengers attacked the hijackers.
Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ray Kelly said this anniversary — as well as the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan — has brought up difficult memories for many people, including himself. A Marine Corps veteran, Kelly had left the military and become a sheriff’s deputy by 2001, but that did not stop him from getting on one of the first flights out of San Francisco National Airport to visit New York City days after the attacks.
He said the trip was a defining moment in his life.
“We landed in New York about a week after the events,” Kelly said. “When we got there, it was still on fire, with massive piles of rubble and debris everywhere. The city was vacant — it was just empty — and every street corner was littered with missing person flyers posted all over every corner, every building; thousands and thousands of them all over the lower part of Manhattan. It was eerie. You knew there wasn’t a likelihood those people had survived, but people were posting those fliers because they needed to do something, to have hope their loved ones were still alive somewhere in the wreckage.”
Kelly met with representatives from the New York City Police Department and the Police Benevolent Association and delivered funds from local police unions to help families who had lost loved ones. He also volunteered his services, spending several days in the city morgue, helping to process the hundreds of bodies brought in for identification. He said he was overwhelmed at the destruction and in awe of the first responders who stayed for weeks without a break, sleeping on the ground, first trying to rescue survivors, then recovering bodies.
“Their dedication was amazing to see,” he said. “The whole thing was overwhelming, and the death and destruction of that day was unbelievable. When you stood at the wreckage, you got this feeling of being angry at the enormity of the attack. The images on TV didn’t describe it. The carnage was surreal.”
Kelly’s trip also had an educational component: he and many law enforcement agencies wanted to learn from New York’s experience and use that information to be better prepared in the future. Since then, police and fire departments across the country have improved their communications, allowing officers and firefighters to work together when needed.
“We gained a lot of information from that trip and brought that information back,” Kelly said. “Interoperability was one big thing we learned. In our area, the fire department couldn’t talk to the police department, and the sheriff’s office couldn’t talk to the Oakland Police Department, unless they had a radio. So over the course of the last 20 years, we have moved to a system where we are interoperable, and we have used that many times.”
Events will take place this Saturday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the day. Alameda County District 1 Supervisor David Haubert will hold a public ceremony at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., in Pleasanton, from 10 to 11 a.m.
In addition, local law enforcement agencies are joining together this weekend for SWAT training hosted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern said this training is as important now as it was 20 years ago. His department will also mark the anniversary with a patch that officers in uniform can wear through Oct 1.
“We have our personnel making contact with our veterans that have served in the military, and they have reached out more specifically due to what is going on in Afghanistan and Kabul,” said Ahern. “We want to make sure that not just our personnel, but any military personnel who served in the last 20 years in that territory know how much their efforts are appreciated. They created a better environment for many of the people who lived in the country of Afghanistan.”
Kelly plans to participate in the SWAT training. He said he feels it is a good way to commemorate a day that will live in infamy. As he reflects on his experience of that September 20 years ago, he likes to think some good was pulled out of a terrible situation.
“In a way, it was a traumatic experience to go there and see that,” he said. “But it was also one of the best things I ever did. I am so glad I went there and did that. It gave me an opportunity to help a little bit. As I look back on it 20 years later, I’ll never forget that. I just won’t. I have had a lot of challenges in my career and been through a lot of tragedies, but that definitely helped me become a better law enforcement officer and first responder.”