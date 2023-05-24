LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — The city council unanimously approved last week about $220 million in funding for city improvement projects, including items that address climate change, parks and streets, through fiscal year 2026-27.

The latest approval for Dublin’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), updated every two years along with the city’s overall budget, allocated funding which includes $23 million for citywide energy improvements, $24.8 million for the Don Biddle Community Park and $23 million for annual street resurfacing.