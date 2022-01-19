The Dublin Gaels boys’ basketball team defeated the Granada Matadors by a score of 59-56 on Jan. 12. Junior guard Donovan Cooks hit a last second 3-point shot at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Gaels.
It was a highly anticipated matchup as the Granada High student section went all out for the home squad by packing the student section to the top bleachers. Both teams entered the game as favorites to come out of the valley division of the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL).
The game started off as a back-and-forth matchup. Each team traded baskets for the entirety of the first quarter.
The Gaels started to gain momentum in the second quarter. Their 2-2-1 press forced turnovers, which led to easy baskets. They went into the halftime break up by 7 points.
The third quarter was all Matadors. The Matadors were able to get the ball to their 6’11 junior center Andrew McKeever who finished with 18 points on the night. Junior Nate Keaney hit a crucial 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Matadors a 8-point lead. The Matadors only allowed 6 points in the entire third quarter to the Gaels.
The Gaels turned it around in the fourth quarter. They were able to weather the Matador storm and take a 2-point lead with 1:30 left in the game. The Matadors were able to tie the game at 56 with a bucket from senior Jonathan Mitchell and the Gaels had just over 13 seconds to try and win the game.
And win the game they did. Cooks was able to get free for an open 3-pointer, which he made as time expired to give the Gaels the win.
Cooks, who was having a relatively quiet night before the game winning shot, ended with 9 points. Gaels’ Head Coach Tom Costello was pleased with the execution of the final shot.
“Players make plays; shooters make shots,” said Costello. “We had full confidence that he was going to make a play.”
The Gaels and the Matadors have developed a friendly rivalry over the years. Costello and Matadors’ Head Coach Quaran Johnson have had their fair share of battles, but Costello said he admires the way Johnson coaches his teams.
“I have a lot of respect for him,” said Costello. “He’s done a heck of a job here, and we know we have to be prepared to play every time we face them.”
Junior Courtney Anderson Jr. led the way for the Gaels with 19 points. Cooks added 9 points while freshman Jalen Stokes added 10.
Mckeever led the Matadors in scoring with 18 points. Keaney and Mitchell added 10 points.
The Gaels pick up a huge win, which could have major complications later on in the season when the EBAL championship is decided. The Gaels move to 9-3 and will face Amador Valley High School on Jan. 21. Granada drops to 9-3 and will face Foothill on Jan .21.