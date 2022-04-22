The Dublin High School baseball team were defeated by the California Grizzlies by a score of 9-4 on April 13. The Gaels dropped their second straight game and fell to 10-7-1 on the season.
The Gaels started off strong, scoring two runs in the first inning. They gave up three runs in the first inning to the Grizzlies, but tacked on two more runs in the second to take a 4-3 lead going into the third.
The Gaels’ defense faltered in the fourth inning, giving up four consecutive runs to the Grizzlies. They couldn’t rekindle their hot hitting from the first two innings and were held scoreless the rest of the game.
Junior Carston Pearson was a bright spot for the Gaels, going 3-for-4 with a homerun and two RBIs. Senior Jackson Schofield went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
The Gaels drop to 10-7-1 on the season and are currently eight in the East Bay Athletic League standings. They will face Granada High School on the road on April 22.