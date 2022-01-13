The Dublin Gaels boys’ basketball team earned its first league win against Foothill High School on Jan. 7, beating the Falcons 59-52 to move to 7-3 on the season, while the Falcons drop to 9-6.
The Gaels started off the game applying full court pressure on the Falcons. They were to force some early turnovers and score easy baskets, but the Falcons beat them to the offensive glass which kept them in the game.
Junior Mehki Thomas led the charge for the Gaels in the first half. He had 11 points in the first half alone and was creating for others when he got into the painted area. The Gaels ended the first half up 28-17.
The Gaels looked like they were going to pull away in the third quarter. They forced the Falcons into tough shots and were able to turn defense into offense by scoring off turnovers. The Gaels went into the fourth quarter with a comfortable 14-point lead.
The Falcons fought back in the final quarter of the game. They cut the Gael lead to 7 with 1:07 left in the game in part due to the offensive rebounding of senior Ehssan Aksar. But it was too little, too late for the Falcons as they would fall to the Gaels 59-52.
Thomas had a big game for the Gaels, turning out 19 points which included two 3-pointers. Thomas, along with his teammates, have not played in two weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions and emphasized that this game was to help get his legs back under him.
“I was just trying to get my legs back and get back into a flow in the offense,” said Thomas.
Thomas, who was a transfer from Arroyo High School in Hayward, is playing in first year at Dublin and has been pleased with the support he receives from the Gaels’ coaching staff.
“They just give me confidence to come out and play my game and they believe in me,” said Thomas. “It’s easy playing for Coach (Tom) Costello.”
“I love him, he’s super competitive and has lots of energy,” said Costello.
The Gaels get their first league win on the road against a talented Falcons squad. They will play their first home league game against Livermore High on Jan. 14. The Falcons drop their first league game and will look to rebound on the road against De La Salle High on Jan. 14.