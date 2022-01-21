The Dublin High girls’ basketball team defeated Livermore High 64-16 on the road in a bounce-back win on Jan. 14. The Gaels lost a close home contest against Granada High on Jan. 12 and rebounded with a big win over the Cowboys.
The Gaels dominated from the jump. They ended the first quarter with a 16-point lead over the Cowboys due to their relentless offensive rebounding.
The Gaels also did their job defensively. They allowed just 1 point in the second quarter and forced turnovers that led to fast-break points. The Gaels held a 41-6 lead at halftime.
The second half was much of the same for the Gaels. Senior guard Karina Virk scored 6 of her 16 points in the third quarter. Her ability to get to the rim opened up opportunities for herself and her teammates.
The Gaels had three players score in double figures. Virk finished with 16 points. Freshman Sophia Ignacio finished with 14 points and Sophomore Kenya Craven finished with 12. Sophomore Jae Cosgriff led the Cowboys with 8 points.
The Gaels improve to 8-5 and are 1-1 in league play. The Cowboys drop to 1-13 and suffer their first loss in league play.
The Gaels will be on the road again to face off against Amador Valley High School on Jan. 21. The Cowboys will go on the road to face Carondelet High School on Jan. 21.