The Dublin Gaels’ girls’ basketball team defeated the Notre Dame Regents 57-53 on the road on Dec. 22. The Gaels pick up a huge statement win as they improve to 7-1 on the season.
The first quarter was high paced with both teams going back and forth. The Regents traded buckets with the Gaels, but the Gaels controlled the pace of the game with their guard play.
The Gaels took control of the game in the second quarter. They went on a 23-8 run to take a 41-23 lead going into halftime.
The Regents slowly closed the gap on the Gaels in the second half. The Gaels had put some of their younger players who don’t get much time in the game toward the end of the third quarter, but the Regents were able to take advantage.
The Regents shot lights out from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter. A Regents’ 3-pointer 1:49 left in the game cut the Gaels’ lead to just 4 and a pair of Regents’ free throws made it a two-point game with 1:17 left.
Senior point guard Karina Virk converted a huge layup with 40 seconds left to put the Gaels up by four. On the ensuing Regents’ possession, Virk took a charge that sealed the game for the Gaels.
The Gaels escaped a tremendous comeback from the Regents who were down by 22 points at one point in the game. Gaels’ Head Coach Mark Wainwright believes this win will translate into league play.
“We spend a lot of time working on our end of the game scenarios,” said Wainwright. “One popped up tonight that we weren’t expecting to pop up.”
Junior center Rachel Grier had a big game for the Gaels, scoring 20 points. Wainwright was pleased with Grier’s performance and is happy about her development as a player so far this season.
“The thing about Rachel is that she’s proud of her height, and she is just hitting her stride. We go to her a lot,” said Wainwright.
The Gaels got contributions from their guards as well. Virk finished with 13 points, and sophomore Kenya Craven had 14 points.
The Gaels will improve to 7-1 on the season and will face Amador Valley on Jan. 5 for their first league game.