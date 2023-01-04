The Dublin High School girls’ basketball team went 2-1 at the West Coast Jamboree with wins over Valley and Hayward High Schools from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.
The Dublin Gaels lost their first game of the tournament to Freedom High School 42-36. The loss put the Gaels in the consolation bracket for the remainder of the tournament.
In their second game, the Gaels defeated Valley High School 65-24. It was pure dominance from the jump as the Gaels put together an 11-0 run to start the game and didn’t look back.
Dublin forward Kenya Craven led all scorers with 17 points. Sophomore forward Bhagya Gajula added 12 points in the win.
In the final game of the tournament, the Gaels faced Eastbay neighbor Hayward High School.The Gaels easily won 63-14.
Gajula led all scorers with 18 points while going 3-7 from behind the arc while adding five steals.
The Gaels improved to 8-4 after the tournament. Dublin will face Monte Vista High School on Jan. 13 on the road.