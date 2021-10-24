The Dublin Gaels’ girls’ volleyball team swept the Granada Matadors 3-0 to improve to 8-9 on the year.
The Gaels started off the game on fire, winning the first set 25-12. The Matadors had a hard time getting going as they fell into a 10-point hole early on in the set.
The second set was much the same for the Gaels. They started off scoring 3 unanswered points to start and held control of the lead throughout the set. The Matadors were forced to call a timeout at the 19-13 mark of the set to regroup. The Gaels held control of the set and were able to win 25-15.
The third set was the most competitive set of the game. The Matadors were able to take an early 7-6 lead on the Gaels. The Gaels came back, however, and went on a 12-6 run to take an 18-13 lead.
The Matadors fought hard to tie the set at 21. From there, each team went back and forth taking the lead, which resulted in five lead changes in the last 6 points of the game.
After the Gaels took a 1-point lead, junior Lauren Kratky scored the game-winning kill to secure the Gaels’ victory. The Gaels avenge their previous loss to Granada and tie the season series at 1-1.