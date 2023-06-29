Dublin High School graduate Mahika Anjali Krishnamoorthi has received a National Merit Scholarship from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Case Western is a private institution that consistently ranks among the top 50 colleges and universities in the U.S.
Krishnamoorthi was one of about 15,000 high school graduates nationwide this year to be named finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program, and one of 3,000 to receive a scholarship from a college or university. Another 4,000 finalists received scholarships from corporate sponsors.
The scholarship program is administered by the privately funded, nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporate.
Every fall, about 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools take the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, with the top 0.5%, or about 16,000, named National Merit semi-finalists.
Semi-finalists must then fulfill additional requirements during their senior year, including submitting a record of their academic achievements and extracurricular activities, along with a recommendation from their high schools, to be named a finalist and become eligible for a National Merit scholarship.