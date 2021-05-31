The Dublin Gaels and Granada Matadors split their home-and-away varsity basketball matchup last weekend with each squad winning at home.
Dublin defeated Granada 68-65 on Friday, with Granada coming out on top the following night, 70-62.
It was the first East Bay Athletic League loss for both teams.
Coming into this week, Dublin was 10-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. Granada was 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
In the first game, at Dublin, the Gaels took a 19-point lead at the half, and still led by 18 after three quarters. Granada then mounted a furious comeback, outscoring Dublin 28-15 in the final period, only to fall just short.
Caleb Oden led Dublin with 27 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists. Courtney Anderson Jr. Added 24 points, five rebounds, and five steals for the Gaels.
Kevin Gad led Granada with 29 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Landon Wiedenfeld also scored 14 for the Matadors.
On Saturday, at Granada, the Matadors led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and fended off an 8-0 Dublin run in the second quarter to lead 43-39 at the half. The teams were tied 54-54 after three quarters, but Granada outscored the Gaels 16-8 in the final frame for the 70-62 win.
Gad and Eric Halsch each had 15 for Granada, followed by Wiedenfeld with 13. Dublin was led offensively by Oden with 21 and Anderson with 16.
Earlier last week, Dublin sprinted to a 20-3 first quarter lead in a non-conference game at home against Pittsburg, enroute to an 80-47 victory. Granada lost in a non-conference matchup, 42-57, at De La Salle.