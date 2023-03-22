The Dublin High School baseball team defeated San Ramon Valley High School 1-0 on March 16. The Gaels recorded their third shutout of the season with the win.
Junior pitcher Desi Lopez pitched all seven innings and struck out four batters while allowing just two hits. Senior Carston Pearson batted 3 for 4 and scored the only Gaels’ run.
The game was a defensive match throughout. Neither team came close to scoring as the Gaels and the Wolves each had terrific defensive outings each inning.
Dublin recorded just one error throughout the game and put on a defensive clinic with its fielding. The Gaels recorded 21 total putouts and 6 assists through seven innings.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pearson scored on a walk-off to win the game for the Gaels.
Dublin shutout its opponent for the second straight game and have allowed just five runs in five games this season. The Gaels are currently on a three-game winning streak and are second in the East Bay Athletic League standings.
The Gaels will face California High School on March 24 at home.