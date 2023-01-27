The Dublin High School boys basketball team lost their matchup to De La Salle 58-56 on Jan. 20. The Gaels suffered their first league loss and dropped to 14-7 on the season.
The Gaels got put in a hole early as the Spartans jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter. Dublin made up some ground in the second, but trailed 36-27 at halftime.
A strong second half push got the Gaels within striking distance in the fourth quarter, but it was too late as the Spartans’ defense held Dublin towards the end of the game to close out Dublin at home.
The Spartans have now beated the Gaels in back-to-back years with Dublin’s last win coming in the COVID-19 shortened 2021 season. The loss also snapped Dublin’s four game winning streak.
The Gaels will go on the road next to face Amador Valley High School on Jan. 26.