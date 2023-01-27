LOGO - Dublin High School DHS

The Dublin High School boys basketball team lost their matchup to De La Salle 58-56 on Jan. 20. The Gaels suffered their first league loss and dropped to 14-7 on the season.

The Gaels got put in a hole early as the Spartans jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter. Dublin made up some ground in the second, but trailed 36-27 at halftime.