The Dublin High School boys soccer team tied with Napa High School at home 1-1 on Dec. 8. The Gaels’ tied for the second straight game this season.
Dublin was able to get on the board first, scoring a goal in the first half. The Gaels’ strong defense helped them shut out Napa’s offense early.
Napa got on the board in the second half while Dublin’s offense went stagnant. The Gaels got good looks, but were not able to convert.
After a stalemate, both teams went home with a tie on their record.
The Gaels’ offense has slowed since the start of the season where they scored a combined seven goals in the first two games. In their recent two games, they have scored just one goal and have tied twice.
Dublin now has a record of 2-0-2 on the season and will face Pittsburg High School on the road on