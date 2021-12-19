The Dublin High girls’ basketball team lost its home non-conference game to the San Leandro Pirates by a score of 54-41 on Dec. 10. The Gaels lose their first game of the season and drop to 4-1 on the season.
The game was competitive from the start. The Pirates hit their open 3-point attempts and looked to run away with the game early. However, the Gaels stayed patient offensively and were able to score easy baskets.
In the second quarter, the Pirates started to take control of the game. They continued to hit open 3-pointers. They also got to the rim at a high rate, which led to open layups and kickout 3-pointers. The Pirates led at halftime 30-22.
The third quarter is when the Pirates turned up the heat. They switched to a 2-2-1 press that sped up the Gaels. At the 3:21 mark, they hit back-to-back 3-pointers, which forced the Gaels to call a timeout as they held a 16-point lead.
The pressure from the Pirates made the Gaels wilt in the second half. The Gaels piled on turnovers throughout the fourth quarter and were not able to make a real comeback despite being able to cut the lead to 12 at one point.
Gaels’ center Rachel Grier was a bright spot as she scored 13 points, which included nine free throws made. Senior Karina Virk added 9 points and sophomore Kenya Craven added 8.
The Gaels will play their next two games on the road going to Brentwood to play Liberty High School on Dec. 16 and Notre Dame (San Jose) High School on Dec. 22.