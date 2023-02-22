LOGO - Dublin High School DHS

The Dublin High School High School softball team defeated Arroyo High School 10-0 on Feb. 17. The Gaels started their season with a win and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Tanaya Barrett batted 2-for-4 and recorded two RBIs and a homerun. Sydney Costello recorded two RBIs while batting 2-for-4.