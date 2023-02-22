The Dublin High School High School softball team defeated Arroyo High School 10-0 on Feb. 17. The Gaels started their season with a win and improved to 1-0 on the season.
Tanaya Barrett batted 2-for-4 and recorded two RBIs and a homerun. Sydney Costello recorded two RBIs while batting 2-for-4.
Kelly Maggiora, Keri Maggiora and Sarah Bull split pitching duties and shutout the Dons. The trio combined for 12 strikeouts while only giving up three hits.
The Gaels took control of the game early. They scored three goals in the first inning and four in the second to take a quick 7-0 lead.
In the sixth inning, the Gaels tacked on three more runs to bring their total to 10.
The Gaels are expected to face Bishop O’Dowd High School at home for their next game on Feb. 23.