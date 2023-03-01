The Dublin High School softball team shutout the Bishop O’Dowd Dragons 10-0 on Feb. 23. The Gaels won their second game of the season and improved to 2-0.
Tanaya Barrett batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Kelly Maggiora and Sarah Bull each had two RBIs.
The Gaels took control of the game early. They scored two runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Dublin blew open the game in the third inning as they scored five consecutive runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
On the defensive side, the Gaels were just as dominant. Dublin pitcher Sarah Bull pitched all six innings and recorded five strikeouts and just one hit.
The Gaels had 18 total putouts with Caitlyn Burgess recording seven by herself.
Dublin gets a big win over an East Bay powerhouse in Bishop O’Dowd and remains undefeated on the season