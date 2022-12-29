The Dublin High School boys’ soccer team defeated James Logan High School 2-1 on Dec. 19 to improve to 3-0-2 on the season.
Both teams got on the board in the first half and went into halftime tied at 1-1. In the second half, the Gaels moved the ball around the pitch and got good looks at the goal.
Dublin eventually got on the board to make it a 2-1 match and their stellar defense held the Colts.
James Logan had a hard time getting shots on goal and couldn’t get a score to tie up the match.
The Gaels have yet to suffer a loss all season. They are averaging two goals per game on the season and have held their opponents to just under a goal per game.
Up next, the Gaels will head up north to Pittsburg High School for a non-conference matchup on Dec. 29.