The Dublin High School baseball team was defeated 4-0 in the North Coast Section baseball playoffs on May 16. The Gaels’ season comes to a close with the loss.
The Liberty pitching duo of junior David Roberts and senior Cole Ehrhorn pitched a no-hitter, not allowing the Gaels to record a hit all game.
Dublin pitcher Cole Gaynor pitched six innings, striking out a batter while allowing two runs.
The Lions got the scoring going in the second inning, scoring two runs to take an early 2-0 lead.
While the Gaels’ defense held strong, Liberty’s offense broke through again in the sixth inning as they scored two runs to take a 4-0 lead late in the game.
Dublin could not get past the Lions’ strong defense and did not mount a comeback.
With the loss, the Gaels season ended with a first round exit in the NCS playoffs. This is the Gaels’ eighth straight loss in the first round of an NCS Playoff series.
Dublin ends its season with notable wins over Amador Valley, De La Salle and Folsom. The Gaels closed out the year with a 16-9 record overall with a 6-7 record in league play.