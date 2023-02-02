The Dublin High School boys’ basketball team defeated Granada High 67-60 on Jan. 28. The Gaels won their eighth regular season game of the season and honored their seniors in a pregame showcase.
Dublin took an early lead, ending the first quarter with an 18-14 advantage. At halftime, the Gaels led 28-23.
The Gaels controlled the third quarter and were able to score on the perimeter at will. Dublin eventually closed out Granada in the fourth quarter and cruised to a seven-point victory.
Senior point guard Donovan Cooks had a game-high 25 points. Senior forwards Courtney Anderson Jr. and Mehki Thomas combined for 32 points.
Granada extended their losing streak to three and dropped to 16-7 on the season. They will face Livermore High School in their regular season finale on Feb. 3.
The Gaels improved to 17-7 and are now 6-1 in league play. They will face rival Dougherty Valley High School at home on Feb. 3.