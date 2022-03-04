The Dublin High School track and field team dominated their first track meet of the season at Livermore High School on Feb. 24. The boys’ team outscored the Cowboys’ boys’ team 90-46 while the girl’s team defeated the Cowboys 105-27.
The Gaels’ boys won the 4x100 meter relay with a winning time of 43.33 seconds. The Gaels’ girls squad also won this event with a time of 50.61.
The Dublin girls’ track team also won the 1600 meter event. Freshman Melia Prenton finished in first place with a time of 5:55.96.
The Cowboys were able to win big at the high jump event. Cowboys’ junior Owen Omweg took first place. Sophomore Jordan Featherstone took second while freshman Alessandro Martz took third.
The Cowboys next meet will be on Mar. 23 at California High School. The Gaels will host the Dublin Distance Fiesta on Mar. 19.