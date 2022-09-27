LOGO - Dublin High School DHS

Sahand Adibnia, a 2022 graduate of Dublin High School, is a finalist for the popular vote in this year’s Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a global competition designed to inspire students to think creatively about science.

The competition challenged students from around the world, 13 to 18, to create original videos that bring to life a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics, or mathematics. The submissions are judged on the student’s ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in engaging, illuminating, and imaginative ways. The videos cannot be more than 90 seconds in length.