Sahand Adibnia, a 2022 graduate of Dublin High School, is a finalist for the popular vote in this year’s Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a global competition designed to inspire students to think creatively about science.
The competition challenged students from around the world, 13 to 18, to create original videos that bring to life a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics, or mathematics. The submissions are judged on the student’s ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in engaging, illuminating, and imaginative ways. The videos cannot be more than 90 seconds in length.
Videos are posted on the Breakthrough Challenge Facebook page and YouTube channel, and from now through Tuesday, Sept. 20, people from around the world can vote for their favorite. The video to receive the most ‘likes’ will bypass the Selection Committee phase of judging and go straight to the final round. The winner will receive a $250,000 scholarship.
Should the winner be Adibnia - whose video shows why the volume of Gabriel’s horn, a geometric figure with infinite surface area but finite volume, is pi (3.14 cubic units) - Dublin High School would also receive $100,000 for a science lab. His former math teacher, Don Snedden, would receive a $50,000 scholarship.