The Dublin Gaels defeated the Foothill Falcons 3-2 to advance to the North Coast Section (NCS) semi-finals. The No. 8 seed Gaels upset the No. 1 seeded Foothill Falcons on the road.
The Gaels took the first set 25-21 in a competitive back-and-forth matchup. The Falcons bounced back and were able to take the second and third set. The Falcons held a 2-1 lead going into the fourth set of the match.
The Falcons looked as if they were going to take the fourth set and win the match as they held a 4-point lead to start, but the Gaels bounced back. They forced the Falcons to take a timeout at the 19-15 mark and eventually won the set 25-21.
The Falcons fired on all cylinders at the beginning of the fifth set. They took a 5-1 lead early and forced the Gaels into a timeout. The Gaels rallied once again and tied the match twice at 11-11 and 13-13. They were able to score 2 points at the end of the set to secure a 16-14 set win and a 3-2 match win.
The loss was a huge upset as Foothill was the 33rd best team in the state and was poised to advance to the North Coast Section finals.
Gaels’ second year head coach Mike Bongay attributed the win to the team’s belief that they can upset a high-ranked opponent.
“The key was just believing in ourselves that we can do it. We went to five sets against Foothill earlier in the year, and we put it on them,” said Bongay. “We worked really hard on finding out what our strengths were instead of focusing on our weaknesses.”
The Gaels will be on the road again on Nov. 3 to take on Amador Valley High School. It is a familiar opponent for the Gaels as they will try to steal another win against an East Bay Athletic League opponent.
“Amador’s a great team,” said Bongay. “We’ve seen them plenty of times in our league, and they’ve got some great players, but we showed tonight that we’ve got great players too. It’s going to come down to who shows up and who wants it more, but at the end of that match the best team is going to come out and win.”