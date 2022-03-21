Dublin High School will present Jalwa 2022, a Bollywood dance showcase, at the school’s Center for Performing Arts and Education on Thursday, March 24.
Members of NaachDikhade, the school’s Indian dance club, will be joined by Bollywood dancers from several other high school dance clubs, including members of Foothill Fizaa from Foothill High School in Pleasanton. Other participating schools include Dougherty, Amador, Presentation, Milpitas, Saratoga, Irvington, and Saint Francis high schools.
Bollywood refers to the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, India, and is a blending of Bombay, the colonial-era name for Mumbai, and Hollywood.
Tickets for Jalwa 2022 are $12 and are on sale through March 23, at bit.ly/Jalwa2020. The two-hour show begins at 7 p.m.