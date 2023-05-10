DUBLIN — Dublin High School senior Eli McDuffie was so frustrated by the logistics of international travel that he took matters into his own hands.
Applying his interest in software development and a proclivity for programming, he created a website to circumvent Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) and is now offering it to the public.
“It can be hard to get the appointment to get the Trusted Traveler card, and that’s what happened with my mom,” said Eli, 17. “She was traveling internationally and didn’t want to wait so long. She is disabled, and the hours of standing can be difficult.”
Some frequent international travelers utilize the TTP centers, which allow members to use expedited lanes at the U.S. airports and when crossing international borders, but getting into the program can be a challenge. Appointments at TTP centers to obtain the necessary identification card book up months in advance and trying to schedule one – while working and juggling life’s other activities – is a daunting task.
Eli, 17, said his mom had tried for months to get an appointment to get into TTP, but time slots were booked one year out.
“Instead of checking the government page over and over again to see if a spot opened, I thought it would be easier to create a program, just for my mom, to read the appointments,” he said. “It took about three or four months, but the program was able to notify her when something on the date she wanted was open, and she was able to book it and get her card.”
Eli said his interest in software development began in middle school when his father suggested Eli try a computer programing class. He learned java scripts and other programming languages and used that knowledge to create a website for his band. He continued learning more, and eventually took AP (advanced placement) computer science in high school. He began coding in different languages, broadening his knowledge to open his options for the future.
Once he had the TTP appointments website up and running for his mom, Eli decided to keep it active and offer it to the public. Eli said several hundred people took advantage of the site in its first six weeks, with over 100,000 appointment notifications sent.
“Our website is meant to assist,” Eli said. “It’s a service. It’s meant to get that appointment that is needed. This is meant for people trying to get into an enrollment center that is packed, and places like San Francisco and Los Angeles are jam packed. We are just trying to help people, which is why we have a free plan.”
Debbie Gibson of Phoenix, Arizona, said she had tried for weeks to schedule an appointment for a Global Entry card – one of the Trusted Traveler programs – without luck.
“I then did some research online trying to see how others got appointments,” she said. “I found out about TTP appointments on Reddit from other users. I then signed up for the text plan. I picked the dates I was available. Within 24 hours, I already started getting alerts to my phone on openings. Within two days, I got an appointment that would work with my schedule and booked it.”
Eli plans to create an application version of the website for smartphones this summer.