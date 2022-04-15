The Dublin High School track and field team traveled to Arcadia High School on April 8 to compete in the Arcadia Invitational, where the Gaels took first place in the men’s 4x400 meter relay and finished in the top 15 in 14 other events.
The team of Manogya Yara, Brandon Burns, Anish Kasam and Alexander Franco won first place in the men’s 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:20.38. Kasam also took second place in the men’s 300 meter hurdles with a time of 38.60
In the men’s 4x1600 meter relay, the team of Sharvin Manjrekar, Matthew Morgon, Cole Turpin, Daniel Trampe took seventh place with a time of 17:48.28.
On the women’s side, junior Leila Champion took fourth place in the women’s 100 meter dash with a time of 12.01. Sophomore Jathiyah Muhammad took fifth place in pole vaulting with a score of 13-04.00.
The Gaels will be back in league play for their next meet at Granada High School for the Granada Distance and Sprint Festival on Saturday, April 16.