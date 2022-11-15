The Dublin High School football team defeated Dougherty Valley High School 48-16 on Nov. 4. Dublin finishes the regular season with a 6-4 record.
The Gales were in control of the field all night, not allowing the Wildcats to get in striking distance.
Senior quarterback Angel Barraza completed 13 of 18 passes and recorded three touchdowns and one interception. Senior running back Brady Steadman rushed for 232 yards and one touchdown.
Senior receiver Adam Moore caught six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Moore also rushed for 72 yards on 6 carries.
The Gaels finish the season with a 2-2 record in league play and with notable wins over Livermore, Hayward and American High School.
The Gaels were not selected for an NCS playoff bid and their season ended on a high note.