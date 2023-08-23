Despite having graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, the Dublin High School girls volleyball squad displayed a lot of potential in its opener on Aug. 17.
The Gaels battled in a five-set loss to host Castro Valley (23-25, 17-25, 29-27, 25-23, 15-11).
“I feel happy with the first two sets, even though the first two sets I felt like we played pretty slow and lethargic. For whatever reason at the fourth set, our serve receive started to kind of crumble a little bit, but our defense stepped up great,” said Dublin coach Michael Bongay. “We’re definitely a team that’s built to rely on our defense and our serve receive. That kind of kick-starts everything for us. We hung in there at the end.”
Dublin suffered a big injury in the fourth set. Senior setter Lila Siale, a returning starter, had a left ankle sprain and could miss an extended period of time, said Bongay immediately after the Aug. 17 match.
Among the graduation losses was 2022 first-team all-East Bay Athletic League player Rachel Grier. She is now a 6-foot-4 middle blocker for the University of New Hampshire. There are only three seniors on this year’s Dublin squad.
“The team that we were last year is different. The team last year was a side out team … serve receive, pass, set, kill,” Bongay said. “This team has to rely a lot on our defensive prowess.”
The two hour, 16-minute match on Aug. 17 had a number of momentum swings.
In the first set, Castro Valley took 3-0 and 12-7 leads. But three service points by Dublin junior Mira Mehta, including points from teammates Brooke Felbinger and Alena Dinh, helped narrow Castro Valley’s advantage to 12-11.
Dublin took the lead at 16-15 on a Dinh kill, but Castro Valley proceeded to stay close. With the score tied at 22, Siale served for two points, and junior Emily Mao provided the winning point in a 25-23 victory.
In the second set, Dublin’s Sophia Casanas served five straight points to give her team an 8-5 lead. The Gaels didn’t trail in the set after that and won 25-17.
The third set, which lasted 29 minutes, included a great rally by Dublin. Trailing 18-9, a point by sophomore Addison Monnastes started a 13-3 Dublin run for a 22-21 lead. The squads traded points for the most part after that, leading to an overtime set that ended with a 29-27 Castro Valley victory.
Dublin held a slight 11-9 advantage in the fourth set before Siale suffered her injury. The Gaels increased their advantage to 22-15, but Castro Valley rallied for the set win to tie the match score at two.
“We look back at set four, and we had 17 unforced errors. No team should be able to win with 17 unforced errors.” Bongay said. “(Castro Valley) outlasted us (in the match). They did a great job.”
In the fifth set, Castro Valley never trailed to win 15-11 and improve its season record to 1-1.
“A lot of stuff that we were doing well kind of crumbled at the end, so it was unfortunate, but I think the girls learned a lot,” Bongay said. “The only thing we can do is just kind of take it as a learning lesson.”
Dublin continues its season on Aug. 25 at Pittsburg and a home match on Aug. 29 against Kennedy-Fremont. The Gaels open EBAL play on Sept. 5 against visiting Amador Valley.