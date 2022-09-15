Dublin High School welcomed three new assistant principals to its campus this year.
Kevin Cushing, Lisa Diaconis and Andrew Waranoff all come to Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) with a unique set of skills and experience, but all are committed to supporting student success on campus.
Two of the school’s previous assistant principals left for new positions, and a third will leave in November to serve as the new Emerald High School’s first assistant principal. With those vacancies filled, the new school year is underway with a full roster of administration positions.
Dublin High Principal Maureen Byrne said it was difficult to lose her old team, but she is eager to begin work with her new assistant principals, adding that she feels like she won the lottery with her new staff.
“It’s so exciting to see what the change is bringing and all three are very talented and making great connections with the kids and staff,” Byrne said. “All three are very different with different curricular strengths, and they also come with different levels of experience, so it’s fun to have people who have been more recently in the classroom and people who come with a breadth of experience.”
Kevin Cushing:
Before coming to Dublin this summer, Cushing served as principal at Carondelet High School, an all-girls private school in Concord, for seven years. Before that, he worked at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland for 27 years as both an English teacher and administrator. He said he was aware of DUSD’s reputation for “phenomenal” education and was looking for a chance to make a change.
“When the opening came up, I did want to step away from the principal role and regroup, just take a breather,” Cushing said. “I knew Dublin by reputation, the students are great, the administrators are great, and the opportunity felt like it was going to be a good fit and it certainly has been so far.”
Cushing said he is a firm believer in every student’s ability to learn, grow and develop and it is the school’s responsibility to create an environment where that process can take place. He is committed to supporting all students, from the advanced to the struggling.
Cushing lives in Martinez with his wife and their two children. He has family in Dublin and is familiar with the area, but said he looks forward to becoming more intimately acquainted with all the city has to offer.
Andrew Waranoff:
Math and athletics have been the focus of Waranoff’s career up till now. He has worked in both high school and middle school positions, served as an athletic director and worked as a teacher on special assignment. He said new opportunities are what attracted him to Dublin.
“This is my first job as a certificated administrator,” he said. “When I saw the posting, I knew it was a place I wanted to be. Dublin is a fast-growing community and the high school is well-supported and it seemed like a great place to learn the job of being an administrator at a comprehensive high school.”
As he gets his feet wet in his new position, Waranoff said his plan for this year is to learn the ins and outs of how Dublin High operates. He hopes to find the areas he can use his expertise and willingness to work to prop up and elevate the processes and students in place.
Waranoff lives in Oakland with his wife and their two young children. He said he is enjoying learning more about the Dublin community and finding great places to eat, hike and visit.
Lisa Diaconis:
After arriving on campus this summer, Diaconis immediately began building the staff and student relationships she said are core to her leadership style. Originally an English teacher, Diaconis has worked at comprehensive high school sites as a teacher and administrator and served as a teacher at a continuation high school in Fremont’s school district. She has also worked in a literary intervention summer program.
She said the district’s growth and reputation attracted her to Dublin.
“It was the strong reputation for excellent programs and providing opportunities for all students, and the focus on equity that attracted me,” Diaconis said. “Dublin has opportunities for all students and that spoke to me. Having taught continuation school, I never want to lose that feeling of the need for equity, making sure every student is supported.”
Diaconis said all her decisions as an administrator will be student-centered, and she will put in the time to build trust and respect between herself and her students. Treating all students and staff with unconditional love and respect is important to her and she hopes her open door policy will invite others in.
Diaconis lives in Walnut Creek and said she looks forward to exploring the Dublin community.