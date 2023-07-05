Dublin teen Angad Chhibber is an advocate for taking one’s time.
The 16-year-old is a rising senior at Dublin High School and earlier this year, released an app for iPhone Operating Systems (iOS) to help overcome speech impediments. “Take Reading Easy” helps users focus on one word at a time for proper pronunciation and enunciation.
“My app aims to help a reader read aloud and mindfully by reading one word at a time,” Angad said. “Each time a reader reads a word on screen aloud, the app checks it using speech recognition and proceeds to display the next word in text. If a user is struggling with a word, the app moves forward after three tries to allow the user to keep proceeding.”
Angad said this strategy can be helpful for people with speech impediments who want to practice slowing down and clarifying their speech. Growing up, he struggled with a stutter, much like King George VI, Winston Churchill and Ed Sheeran. He said stutters become worse when speaking fast, and many can be solved or significantly improved when a speaker speaks slowly and steadily.
“Speech therapy armed me with a tool set of practices that helps me balance my speech,” he said. “Easy onset, pauses, replacing starting sounds, and most importantly, slowing down. When I’m talking too fast, or excitedly, I can feel myself starting to lose control of my speech, and that’s my cue to fix my pace.”
He noted the tactic works well in other areas of his life, from calculus to reading.
“If I slow myself down, I feel my head clear and immediately arrive at the solution,” he said. “When lost in a complex passage, slowing down and taking my time to read helps me understand it much better.”
Board Certified Behavioral Analyst Parvati Badoni said the app looks promising in its current form.
“From what I have observed, this is a great initiation,” she said. “It is a simple app, easy to use, and I believe it will not be difficult for the parents or the child. There are so many apps available in the market parents struggle to utilize, but this one looks super friendly to use.”
Angad created the program over the past year, launching in April. He said he had searched for a tool to help him slow his speech down but couldn’t find one that worked well. In fact, most apps encourage speed.
“I came across several reading apps, but they were all aiding users in reading faster and faster,” he said. “So, I decided to create a slow reading tool in Python for kids, which would help them read passages a word at a time … in my junior year in high school, I worked on the program and created an iOS app out of this tool so I could help others use it better. I believe that it can help someone not just with speech, but also in discovering the power of slowing down, and pacing oneself.”