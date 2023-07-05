PLS-STUTTERING APP.png

Dublin High School teen Angad Chhibber has released an app for iPhone Operating Systems (iOS) to help overcome speech impediments. It is called “Take Reading Easy.”   (Photo courtesy of Angad Chhibber)

Dublin teen Angad Chhibber is an advocate for taking one’s time.

The 16-year-old is a rising senior at Dublin High School and earlier this year, released an app for iPhone Operating Systems (iOS) to help overcome speech impediments. “Take Reading Easy” helps users focus on one word at a time for proper pronunciation and enunciation.